Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin Purchases 195 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin bought 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.50 per share, with a total value of $13,552.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,927.50. The trade was a 0.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

