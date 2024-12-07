Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.63.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Bank
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:CADE opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.
Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 28.74%.
Cadence Bank Company Profile
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Bank
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.