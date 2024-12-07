Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

