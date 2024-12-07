Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,488 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.19% of Caesars Entertainment worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,318 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,763,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,017,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,577,000 after purchasing an additional 833,039 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 783.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 928,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,900,000 after purchasing an additional 823,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 801,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 518,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

