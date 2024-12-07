Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of CPST stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15.

Get Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.