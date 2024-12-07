Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Price Performance
Shares of CPST stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.