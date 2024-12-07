Camping World Holdings, Inc. Enters into Amendment to Credit Agreement; Extends Revolving Maturity Date

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 2, 2024, announcing an amendment to its Credit Agreement. The company, as previously disclosed, had entered into a credit agreement on June 3, 2021, with certain subsidiaries, CWGS Group, LLC, and CWGS, LLC, for a senior secured credit facility.

The recent amendment to the Credit Agreement, effective December 2, 2024, focuses on extending the Initial Revolving Maturity Date. The amendment extends the Revolving Maturity Date from June 3, 2026, to the earlier of ninety-one days before the maturity date of the FreedomRoads Floor Plan Credit Agreement or March 3, 2028. This modification aims at providing flexibility in financial arrangements and operations.

The Credit Agreement contains several restrictive covenants related to various aspects such as mergers, changes in business nature, acquisitions, additional indebtedness, asset sales, investments, and dividend payments, subject to specific limitations and operational guidelines.

This summary of the Amendment serves as a brief overview and is not exhaustive. For a comprehensive understanding, the complete text of the Amendment has been included in Exhibit 10.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Camping World Holdings, Inc.

In addition, along with the filing, Camping World also submitted Exhibit 104, covering an Interactive Data File with the necessary XBRL tags embedded within an Inline XBRL document as part of the regulatory disclosure.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. continues to focus on maintaining financial discipline and strategic growth initiatives to enhance its market position and operational outlook as evidenced by this recent amendment to its Credit Agreement.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Thomas E. Kirn, duly authorized the filing of this report on behalf of Camping World Holdings, Inc., as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This news update is based on the recent regulatory filing made by Camping World Holdings, Inc. with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may impact actual results. For more detailed insights, the full 8-K filing is available on the SEC’s website.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

