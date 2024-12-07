Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.50. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

In related news, COO Steven M. Poynot bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,196.08. This represents a 79.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic C. Canuso bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,040. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 104.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.