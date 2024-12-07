Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 665 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ITT were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in ITT by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

ITT Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $155.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.70 and a 1-year high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.