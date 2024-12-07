Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,265 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 44.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,931.20. This represents a 35.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $322.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

