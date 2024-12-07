Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of Everi worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,051,000 after buying an additional 461,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 174,319 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,659.88. This represents a 25.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,222. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $2,592,920 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Everi Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.