Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 16,660 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,519 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,117,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.