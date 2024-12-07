Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 631 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after purchasing an additional 106,553 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,596,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. This represents a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at $524,780,405.97. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

FBK stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBK

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.