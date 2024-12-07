Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,611 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 456,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $63.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $63.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

