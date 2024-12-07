Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 274 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $101.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.69. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $106.75.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

