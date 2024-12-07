Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 989 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $176.48 and a one year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. CLSA lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

