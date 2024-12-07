Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,837,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,693,000 after buying an additional 59,196 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 38.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth $2,858,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $4,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,448. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

