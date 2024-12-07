Castleark Management LLC Grows Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $19,843,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2,259,700.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.9 %

WD opened at $108.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.24 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

