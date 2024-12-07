Castleark Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 382.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 630.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 615.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 374.8% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 36,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

