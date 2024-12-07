Castleark Management LLC Increases Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TransMedics Group worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average is $133.93. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This trade represents a 90.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

