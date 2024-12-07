Castleark Management LLC Increases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 294,217 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

OLLI stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This trade represents a 57.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 58.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,270. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

