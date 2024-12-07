Castleark Management LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 453.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,156,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $177.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.58 and its 200 day moving average is $160.55. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $209.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.25, a P/E/G ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

