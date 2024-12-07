CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $19,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.