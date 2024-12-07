CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider Purchases C$5,197,557.04 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$77.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,197,557.04.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 1,609 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$80.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,847.27.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$77.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.13. The stock has a market cap of C$12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$55.34 and a one year high of C$84.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL.B. CIBC lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

