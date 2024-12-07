CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider Purchases C$5,197,557.04 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$77.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,197,557.04.
CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 1,609 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$80.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,847.27.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
Shares of CCL.B opened at C$77.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.13. The stock has a market cap of C$12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$55.34 and a one year high of C$84.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on CCL.B
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.