Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 44,958 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 195,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 74,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 841,395 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 491.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 333,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 277,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 38.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 155,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 366,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,443.10. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $526,943.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,363,575.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,450 shares of company stock worth $1,390,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

