Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 43,709 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 80,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,835 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 724,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,806,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $151,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,395.34. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,325. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

