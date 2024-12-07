Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,907,000 after acquiring an additional 536,124 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,398,000 after acquiring an additional 773,783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,543,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,678,000 after buying an additional 518,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,144,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,615,000 after buying an additional 169,458 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,554,000 after buying an additional 227,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

