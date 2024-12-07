Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,182,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 314,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,916,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MHO
M/I Homes Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.