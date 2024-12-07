Centiva Capital LP Raises Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $2,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,883,221. This represents a 14.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OFG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

