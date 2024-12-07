Centiva Capital LP Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

