CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRVO. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRVO

CervoMed Trading Up 22.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $11.91 on Thursday. CervoMed has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 118.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CervoMed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CervoMed by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CervoMed

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.