CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.
CEZ, a. s. Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.
