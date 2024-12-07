ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.34. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 18,766,283 shares.

CHPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $36,790.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,060.15. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock worth $135,295. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ChargePoint by 50.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 74.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

