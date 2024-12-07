Checkpoint Therapeutics’ (CKPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance
CKPT stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
