Checkpoint Therapeutics’ (CKPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

CKPT stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 141.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

