Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $97.92 and a twelve month high of $123.38.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

