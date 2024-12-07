Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Invests $238,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSP opened at $185.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $149.41 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.