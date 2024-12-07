Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 1,772 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of APA worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in APA by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,102,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 600,612 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.18. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.