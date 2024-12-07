Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,897.32. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BWA opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.