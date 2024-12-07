China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 1,309,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 967,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Company Profile

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

Featured Stories

