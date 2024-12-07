Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMG. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

