Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.62.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ciena by 424.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

