Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Ronald G. Roth Buys 5,000 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,266,796 shares in the company, valued at $39,270,676. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clearfield Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $7,801,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clearfield by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 103,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 164.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 12.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at about $835,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clearfield

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.