Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Ronald G. Roth Buys 5,000 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,266,796 shares in the company, valued at $39,270,676. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
