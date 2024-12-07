CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 739.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 0.6% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME opened at $239.38 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $249.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $312,062.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,298. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,028 shares of company stock worth $1,811,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.47.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

