Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.79.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Colliers International Group stock opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.65. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

