Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $151.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CVLT. StockNews.com lowered Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,577.50. The trade was a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,032,875.70. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,755 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 504.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,722,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Commvault Systems stock opened at $175.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.25. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $178.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

