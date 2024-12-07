ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $83,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $103.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.