Contrasting BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) & ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and BingEx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.41 billion 2.06 $1.23 billion $1.45 12.75 BingEx $4.65 billion 0.16 N/A N/A N/A

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 1 3 0 2.75 BingEx 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and BingEx, as reported by MarketBeat.

ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $27.03, indicating a potential upside of 46.16%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than BingEx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.56% 15.44% 10.24% BingEx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats BingEx on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

