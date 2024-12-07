Contrasting Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peoples Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 2 0 2.50

Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $526.82 million 2.36 $113.36 million $3.51 9.95 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $57.66 billion N/A $6.85 billion $1.95 9.12

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 20.16% 11.84% 1.39% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 6.40% 5.35% 0.31%

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; and telephone, mobile, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; interactive teller machines; insurance premium financing; check deposit and alert notification; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination, and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and leasing; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Marietta, Ohio.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, and Asset Management segments. The Corporate Bank segment offers cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Investment Bank segment provides debt origination, merger and acquisitions, foreign exchange, and equity advisory and origination platform services. The Private Bank segment offers payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management, other financial, and postal and parcel services; and supports in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The Asset Management segment offers investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

