Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 300,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,246,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,863,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,753,008.36. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 195,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $6,068,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 409,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,916,220.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 57,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $1,806,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,128,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $2,411,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -42.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

