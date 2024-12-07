Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.92-$4.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.080-$4.158 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.920-4.020 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ COO opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

