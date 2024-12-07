Couchbase’s (BASE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $840.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.71. Couchbase has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,372.32. This represents a 32.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $163,390. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter worth $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 23.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Couchbase by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

