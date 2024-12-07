CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.66). 1,159,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 912,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.80 ($0.66).

CQS New City High Yield Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,713.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.98.

Get CQS New City High Yield alerts:

CQS New City High Yield Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. CQS New City High Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

About CQS New City High Yield

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.